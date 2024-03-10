Bengals select JC Latham and Theo Johnson in latest ESPN Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the 2024 season with free agency and the NFL Draft just around the corner.

The Bengals currently hold the 18th pick in this year's draft, and ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Cincinnati selecting Alabama’s JC Latham in round one of his two-round mock draft.

Reid stated, “Joe Burrow is set to return next season from a right wrist injury, but with tackle Jonah Williams hitting the free agent market, the Bengals could be left with a hole on the right side of an offensive line that has to keep the QB upright in 2024. They are known to value offensive tackles who can set the depth of the pocket — as evidenced by the signing of Orlando Brown Jr. — and Latham fits that criteria. At 6-6 and 342 pounds, he has good size and quickness, and he’s a really good run blocker.”

When asked what it would be like to play with Burrow and others in Cincinnati during the 2024 NFL Combine, Latham stated, “It would be an amazing experience playing with that team. They are a Super Bowl-caliber team.”

Latham was stellar at right tackle for the Tide last season, allowing just two sacks in over 400 pass protection snaps. He was selected to the All-American Second Team and the All-SEC First Team after the 2023 season.

In Round 2, Reid has the Bengals staying the offensive needs in the mock draft.

Reid has Cincinnati selecting Penn State tight end Theo Johnson in round two.

Reid stated, “I was waiting for Johnson to rise during the pre-draft process, and now after his combine performance, he could be taken in the top 50,” Reid wrote. “Every tight end on the Bengals’ roster is a free agent, and Johnson — who caught seven TDs in 2023 — would give Burrow one more talented target as he returns from injury.”

During Johnson’s time at Penn State, he appeared in 44 career games, finishing with 77 receptions for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Johnson was also voted an All-Big Ten honorable mention honoree by the coaches and media.

The Bengals are in current need of a right tackle with Jonah Williams hitting free agency and a tight end as well.