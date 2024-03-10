Bengals free agency predictions

On Monday, phones will be blowing up in the NFL as the free agency period begins. A lot could happen, or nothing could happen.

Some deals have already been made, and others are in the works. Chris Jones ultimately decided to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs. The New England Patriots and Mac Jones finally decided to part ways, as Jones was traded down to Jacksonville to back up Trevor Lawrence. There are also already talks about Kirk Cousins leaving the Minnesota Vikings. And the Chicago Bears just signed Kevin Byard.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been rather aggressive in free agency since 2020. Since then, they’ve made deals with Trey Hendrickson, DJ Reader, Chidobe Awuzie, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Orlando Brown Jr, and Mike Hilton.

Here’s who I believe the Bengals will sign and re-sign, starting from the highest of necessity to the least.

Offensive line - Raiders OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor has proved himself to be a starting tackle in the league, as he has put up solid numbers the past two years for the Raiders. He would be able to jump right in and replace Jonah at RT if/when he decides to walk away. While unlikely to be an upgrade over Williams, Eluemunor is good enough to ensure the right tackle position doesn’t become a weakness next season.

Defensive line - Re-sign DT DJ Reader

Yes, I believe the Bengals re-sign Reader. I understand he has a list of injuries, but when healthy, he’s a force to be reckoned with. He plugs gaps and stops backs in their tracks. Last year was an off year for the entire defensive line (besides Hendrickson), but when they are healthy, they are a top-tier line. Reader has also proved himself to be a leader in the locker room.

Safety - Broncos S Justin Simmons

Simmons was one of the best safeties in the league for multiple seasons and has proven himself to be a ballhawk and master of coverage. The Bengals are in need of some help in the secondary. Dax Hill and rookie Jordan Battle held their own, but the experiment of Nick Scott was a waste. With talks of Hill potentially becoming more of a slot corner, Battle will need a lot of help, and signing Simmons could be exactly what the defense is looking for after losing Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

OR

Safety - Bills S Jordan Poyer

The Bengals have played against Poyer multiple times in the past few years, and he has looked impressive. A hard-hitting, aggressive player, Poyer constantly finds himself where the ball is at. His age isn’t in his favor, sitting at 32 years old, but he still has the talent. Both Simmons and Poyer were recently cut, so the Bengals can sign either at any time and not have it affect potential future compensatory draft picks.

Tight End - Panthers TE Hayden Hurst

Why not? Hurst had a concussion scare last season with Carolina, but he has since been cleared. He had arguably his best season with the Bengals two seasons ago, and he was another fan favorite. They wouldn’t spend a lot on it, but I think they would be willing to bring him back, and it wouldn't be the kind of move that keeps them from drafting a tight end if the value is right.

Tight End - Re-sign TE Tanner Hudson

Hudson came out of nowhere last season off of the practice squad. In my original predictions a few weeks ago, I predicted them not to bring him back and to sign Dalton Schultz, but I was obviously wrong since the latter re-signed with Houston. This time, I am bringing Hudson back on a two-year deal. He wasn’t flashy, but he got the job done each time his name was called.

Tight End - Re-sign TE Drew Sample

Same thing as Hudson. Not super flashy, but he’s there when his name is called. He found the end zone a handful of times last season, and he’s one of the better blockers.

Wide Receiver - Re-sign WR Tyler Boyd

I may get ridiculed for this pick, but this is a pure gut decision. In my eyes, the ball is in Boyd’s hands. He has been a reliable receiver for multiple quarterbacks and clutch in many situations. The chemistry he has built with his other top tier receivers, as well as #9 isn’t something money can buy. I think Boyd stays in stripes for another year, but he’ll at least listen to what other teams have to offer.

Wide Receiver - Re-sign WR Trenton Irwin

This doesn’t hurt the Bengals at all. Irwin has been a fan favorite in Cincinnati and was one of Burrow’s go-to receivers two seasons ago. He was shockingly not used very much last season, but I don’t see a reason not to bring him back on a one-year deal.

Running back - Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (if Joe Mixon is released)

Still not entirely sure about the Joe Mixon situation. The Bengals are normally very loyal to their players, and Mixon is one of the most tenured players on the team. He offers a variety of skills to the team, but it seems like he has lost a step in the backfield. There’s been a lot of buzz that Mixon will be cut, but nothing has come of it to this point. If they decide to let him go, look for an LSU reunion with Edwards-Helaire, who played alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow during their 2019 national championship-winning season.

These are my predictions on what the Bengals decide on. They have a lot of decisions to make, some of which might surprise people, and others leave fans jumping for joy. It's a good mixture of loyalty, along with a couple of splashes in the free agency pool.

What are your 2024 Bengals free agency predictions? Let us know in the comments section!