Should the Bengals pursue Arik Armstead?

Just as free agency is set to kick off, another massive name is officially released.

The San Francisco 49ers decided late on Sunday night that they will release defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

Armstead was approached by the 49ers about a significant pay cut, but the superstar DT declined, according to Matt Maiocco on Twitter.

Armstead was approached by the 49ers about accepting a significant pay cut from his scheduled salary of $17.41 million. He declined, so the 49ers are set to release him and he will become a free agent.

The instant question for Cincinnati fans is, should the Bengals pursue him?

One thing the Bengals do not do often is sign free agents over the age of 30, but this opportunity just simply makes too much sense.

The Bengals are in need of a star defensive tackle to help wreck games alongside Trey Hendrickson and others.

Armstead is coming off a solid 2023 season, tallying 27 tackles and five sacks through 12 games.

According to Jordan Schultz, Armstead finished last season with an 85.6 pass-rushing grade, which was a career-high.

Arik Armstead’s 85.6 pass-rushing grade (PFF) last season was a career-high and he ranks 10th all-time in #49ers’ history for sacks.



Arik Armstead's 85.6 pass-rushing grade (PFF) last season was a career-high and he ranks 10th all-time in #49ers' history for sacks. One of the NFL's most versatile DL hits the open market.

Not only did Armstead have another impressive 2023 season, he even had six tackles and a sack in the 49ers' Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Armstead even ranks fourth among active players in total playoff sacks, according to Schultz.

Long story short... Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals should pursue a game-changing, proven veteran like Arik Armstead, but the question will be the price tag.

Zac Taylor has shown throughout his time the importance of character and leadership within the players in his locker room, and Armstead fits that mold perfectly. It also helps he won’t count against potential compensatory picks since he’s being released.

We will see what happens in the near future!