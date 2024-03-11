NFL free agency legal tampering Day 1 open thread and headlines

Today is a great day to be an NFL fan.

At noon Eastern, the NFL free agency legal tampering period begins, signaling the unofficial start of the free agency period.

While a deal cannot be officially signed until the new league year begins on March 13th at 4 pm ET, each year sees many big-name free agents go off the board within the tampering period, and this year will be no different.

Make sure your clocks are set after daylight savings time, and get ready for plenty of action today.

Now, here’s a look at today’s Bengals/NFL news!

Bengals Head Into Free Agency Ready For Anything

NFL free agency starts Monday, and you only have to go back to last year’s first week of free agency and the Cincinnati Bengals’ surprise signing of Orlando Brown Jr. to get a sense of what may unfold this week.

What Is the NFL Legal Tampering Period, and When Does It Start in 2024?

NFL teams are permitted to contract and enter into contract negotiations with certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents beginning today at 12 pm ET.

Arik Armstead released by 49ers ahead of free agency

That’s a shocker on the eve of free agency for the San Francisco 49ers

Predicting the Cincinnati Bengals' notable free agent signings at their biggest positions of need

These are the players and positions Cincinnati will focus its attention and money on this week.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 mock draft leading up to NFL free agency and college pro days

Projecting how the first five rounds of the NFL Draft will unfold for the Bengals before free agency.

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces retirement after 12 seasons

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on Sunday after 12 seasons in Philadelphia.

Russell Wilson's hurried deal with Steelers may say a lot about his intentions, and Pittsburgh's

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bengals get Tee Higgins extension blueprint from Bears, Jaylon Johnson

The Bears just extended a franchise-tagged player and the Bengals should follow suit with Tee Higgins.

Five Players the Cincinnati Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

The Bengals are expected to make multiple key additions to their roster in free agency.

Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield agree on 3-year, $100M deal

The Buccaneers and QB Baker Mayfield are closing in on a three-year deal for $100 million in total and $50 million guaranteed.

Bourne agrees with Patriots on 3-year deal worth up to $33M

Bourne, who turns 29 on August 4th, is recovering from a torn right ACL sustained on October 29th.

Seahawks, WR Tyler Lockett agree to two-year restructured contract worth $30 million

The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver Tyler Lockett agree to a two-year restructured contract worth $30 million.

Patriots trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a late-round draft pick.

Come join the discussion in today’s open thread.