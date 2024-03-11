Bengals signing Zack Moss and cutting Joe Mixon, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have reached a decision on running back Joe Mixon.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are cutting Mixon.

And according to Mike Garafolo, the Bengals are signing Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss as Mixon’s replacement. It’s a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Mixon’s 2024 cap hit was set to be $8.8 million.

The #Bengals have agreed to terms with RB Zack Moss on a two-year, $8 million deal, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The deal includes $4.525 million in the first year for Moss, who cashes in after showing what he could do in Jonathan Taylor’s absence last year. pic.twitter.com/iaiHw4G5dh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

The #Bengals are releasing RB Joe Mixon, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



Mixon is coming off his fourth 1,000-yard season. Now he becomes a free agent at age 27. pic.twitter.com/iIQCyLJbdd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

The 27-yard-old Mixon is entering what would be his eighth season in the NFL after being a second-round NFL Draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017. After splitting carries with Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard as a rookie, Mixon took over the starting role in 2018 and never looked back, becoming one of the best backs to ever play in the Queen City.

In seven seasons, Mixon has accounted for 6,412 yards on 1,571 carries (4.1 avg) and 49 touchdowns in 97 regular-season games. He also caught 283 passes (347 targets) for 2,139 yards (7.6 avg) and 13 touchdowns.

Mixon was an instrumental part of a two-year run from 2021-22 that saw the Bengals win five playoff games, advance to two AFC Championships, and win one to earn a berth in Super Bowl LVI.

This past season, Mixon had 257 runs for 1,034 yards (4.0 avg) and nine scores while grabbing 52 passes (64 targets) for 376 yards (7.2 avg) and three touchdowns.

Going into this decision, it was anyone’s guess as to how it would play out. There were compelling arguments for both sides, and it seemed as though Cincinnati was truly undecided on what the final decision would be until free agency arrived. That could be due to there being potential talks between Mixon’s agent and the Bengals on bringing him back on a reduced contract, something that happened last year.

In the end, Mixon was let go and replaced with Moss, who was a Buffalo Bills 2020 third-round pick out of Utah.

The 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, Moss was unable to take on the lead running back role in Buffalo. He played in 31 games (zero starts) over two and a half seasons with the Bills, finishing with 225 carries for 917 yards (4.1 avg) and eight touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 319 yards and two scores during his time with Buffalo.

In the middle of the 2022 season, Moss was traded to the Colts for running back Nyheim Hines and a conditional sixth-round draft pick.

Since then, Moss has appeared in 22 games (11 starts), registering 1,159 yards on 259 carries (4.5 avg) and six touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 204 yards and two additional scores.

Pro Football Focus has given Moss grades of 72.3 in 2020, 67.3 in 2021, 71.1 in 2022, and 66.9 this past season.

One key area Moss will be an upgrade at is in pass protection. He earned a 60.4 PFF grade this past season in that regard, allowing just four hurries, no QB hits, and no sacks in 70 pass-blocking snaps while committing no penalties.

Conversely, Mixon earned a 29.7 mark while allowing four hurries, three QB hits, and one sack in 71 pass-blocking snaps while committing two penalties.

The Bengals also re-signed Trayveon Williams today, so it appears the backfield will consist of Moss, Chase Edmond, Williams, and Chris Evans, barring an addition being made during the NFL Draft and potentially undrafted free agency.

What say you on this decision? Let us know in the comments section!