Bengals re-sign Drew Sample and Trayveon Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals will keep Drew Sample.

On Monday, the team announced that Sample was re-signed to a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

The team also re-signed running back Trayveon Williams to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Sample was a second-round NFL Draft pick out of Washington in 2019, part of Zac Taylor’s first class in Cincinnati. Unfortunately, the 52nd overall pick was unable to live up to his draft billing, as he caught just 58 passes over his first four seasons, 40 of which came during the 2020 season.

After entering free agency for the first time in the 2023 offseason, Sample was eventually re-signed to a one-year deal by the Bengals. While he wasn’t the No. 1 tight end while splitting reps with Irv Smith Jr. and Tanner Hudson, Sample was reliable when called upon. He appeared in all 17 games (10 starts) and caught 22 passes on 27 targets for 163 yards (7.4 avg) and two touchdowns, one of which came in the team’s 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

Sample isn’t someone you want as your top tight end, but he’s proven to be a solid backup and doesn’t have a lot of tread on his tires.

Williams, who will be a sixth-year player in 2024, was a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. In 51 regular-season games for Cincinnati, he has rushed for 307 yards on 62 attempts and caught 15 passes for 74 yards. He also has returned 28 kickoffs for 646 yards, a 23.1-yard average.

Welcome back.