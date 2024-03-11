Bengals re-sign Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Cincinnati Bengals will retain Akeem Davis-Gaither.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal to keep the linebacker in Cincinnati.

It’s worth $3 million.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither agreed to terms on a return to the #Bengals for one year and approximately $3 million, per source — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

Entering his fifth NFL season, Davis-Gaither was a fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest in the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in all 16 games (one start) as a rookie, finishing the year with 31 tackles, two QB hits, and one interception while earning a 40.7 Pro Football Focus grade.

Davis-Gaither would appear in just nine games in 2021 after suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 9. He would appear in every game the following year, including an interception made in the Bengals’ Wild Card win over the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the regular season with a career-best 46 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

This past season, Davis-Gaither appeared in 13 games (one start) while missing four due to a knee injury. He recorded 17 tackles and one tackle for loss in just 98 defensive snaps.

While Davis-Gaither was a solid bench piece, he’s never had a major role in Cincinnati with Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson commanding most of the linebacker snaps. He’s averaged just 15.7 snaps per game across 54 regular-season appearances for the Bengals, so it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see him join a team offering more playing time.

But in the end, the Bengals were able to get a deal done.