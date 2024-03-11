Chidobe Awuzie to Titans, per report

After three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Chidobe Awuzie has found a new NFL home.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Awuzie has agreed to a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. He reunites with former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Mike Garafolo reports it’s a $36 million deal with $23 million guaranteed, all of which were almost certainly out of the Bengals’ price range.

New #Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie's deal: Three years, $36 million with $23 million guaranteed. A few teams were after Awuzie but he was interested in joining former #Bengals OC Brian Callahan in Tennessee to help set the culture there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Now entering his seventh NFL season, the 6-foot, 202-pound Awuzie began his career as a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. After four years and 49 games (42 starts) in Dallas, he signed with the Bengals in the 2021 offseason on a three-year deal worth $21.75 million.

That ended up being one of the best value signings in the NFL that year, as he went on to have a standout season as the team’s top corner while earning a career-best 83.3 Pro Football Focus grade and helping the Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI.

Unfortunately, Awuzie would suffer a season-ending ACL tear in Week 8 of the 2022 season. He battled back to be cleared for training camp the following year and was active in Week 1, but it was clear from the get-go that Awuzie still wasn’t all the way back to his pre-injury form.

Awuzie finished 2023 appearing in 15 games while missing two games due to back and shoulder injuries. He earned a PFF grade of 62.6, the second-lowest mark of his career. The worst of his career was a 52.0 mark in 2020 when Awuzie battled a hamstring injury that cost him seven games.

The hope is Awuzie will get back to his pre-injury form now that he’s over a full year recovered from the ACL tear, though he was never getting a major deal this offseason after struggling for much of last season, but it’s nice to see him get a multi-year deal.

Best of luck to Awuzie in the Music City!