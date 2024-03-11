Russell Wilson to sign with Steelers, per Adam Schefter

After being in QB territory since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have found the answer.

Russell Wilson, who had tremendous success with the Seattle Seahawks his first few years in the NFL, is planning on signing with Pittsburgh, per Adam Schefter.

Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources. Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and… pic.twitter.com/eqQC8w0tIK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

According to Schefter, it will be a team-friendly $1.2 million deal made possible by the fact that the Denver Broncos will pay the remainder of the contract Wilson signed with them, amounting to $37.8 million this year.

Wilson had a phenomenal start to his career with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl in just his second season. The team would make another Super Bowl the following season but never win a championship together again.

Still, Wilson continued to thrive up until his last year in Seattle, throwing for 40 touchdowns in the 2020 season. But in 2021, he showed signs of decline and was traded to the Broncos the next season. He had a disastrous first year with Denver and rebounded last year to some degree but failed to move the offense consistently.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have had lackluster QB play for the most part since Ben Roethlisberger retired with a few good games from Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph sprinkled in there. They now get a QB who, if he gets back on track, can clearly play at an elite level in the NFL.

Should Cincinnati Bengals fans be worried? Not yet. First Wilson needs to win the job, and that is no guarantee with such a small salary and low risk factor for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.