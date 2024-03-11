Tee Higgins requests trade

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested to be traded from the organization instead of playing out his year on the franchise tag.

According to Schefter, Higgins is unhappy with the fact the team has not attempted to negotiate with him on a long-term contract since this time a year ago.

Here’s the report.

Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new… pic.twitter.com/T0qy7uMu8n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Higgins, selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was set to become an unrestricted free agent, but the Bengals placed their franchise tag on him for the 2024 season as soon as they were able.

The Bengals did extend quarterback Joe Burrow, making him the highest-paid player in the history of the league, and they surely plan to make Ja’Marr Chase one of the highest, if not the highest-paid wide receiver in league history when his representatives and the team sit down for their negotiations.

Most believe this left Higgins on the outside, and when the Bengals placed the tag on him as soon as they were able, it was clear they wanted one last year of football out of him in hopes of a Super Bowl run.

If the Bengals do trade Higgins, it would likely be for a top-50 draft pick.

Stay tuned for more as this story develops.