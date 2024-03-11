Bengals reportedly interested in Kendall Fuller

The Cincinnati Bengals could be looking to add a solid cornerback in free agency.

Kendall Fuller, who was drafted by Washington back in 2016 but won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, is reportedly on Cincinnati’s radar.

Kendall Fuller is the least likely of Washington’s top FAs to return. His timeline doesn't match the recalibration. Bengals among the teams showing interest, per source. Texans, Titans make sense.



Fuller is coming off what I'd call his best season in edition 2.0. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 11, 2024

Fuller, of course, came up huge in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. But that was a few years ago.

What kind of play would the Bengals be getting from Fuller now?

According to Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness:

Fuller has experience as both an inside and outside cornerback in the NFL but has predominantly out wide in recent years... He’ll be 29 years old when the 2024 NFL season begins, though so this might be the time when a move back to the slot makes sense.

Meanwhile, PFF wrote something similar in the free agent profile of the veteran:

Fuller was the lone bright spot in the Commanders’ cornerback room in 2023, and while he is plenty capable as a wide cornerback, perhaps his prior experience in the slot and at safety could be attractive to teams that desire the ability to move the savvy veteran around as he and his game ages.

Fuller earned an excellent overall grade of 83.1 from PFF last year, and that placed him seventh of 127 cornerbacks in the league.

So, how much would he earn if the Bengals signed him?

Spotrac estimated that his deal would be for four years and $64.6 million. And if you think it’s unlikely that Cincinnati would offer that much, just remember how much they gave Orlando Brown Jr. last year when they thought he could address a big need.

Does this sound like a good move for the Bengals if it comes to pass? Let us know in the comments!