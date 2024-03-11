6 teams the Bengals could trade Tee Higgins to

Tee Higgins has formally requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The request came just hours before the NFL’s legal tampering period opened and shocked the Bengals fan base.

Which teams make the most sense to trade for the star receiver?

Another receiver-needy AFC South team in Tennessee could make sense too. Former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the Titans’ new head coach, so nobody knows Higgins’ ability better. Despite having DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee could use another big target for second-year quarterback Will Levis.

Could David Mulugheta do it again? Last offseason, Atlanta signed former Bengals safety Jessie Bates III after Mulugheta wasn’t able to finalize a long-term deal in Cincinnati. As Atlanta is rumored to be going aggressively after Kirk Cousins in free agency, they could look to pair him with Higgins.

The Giants need wide receiver help in the worst way. Essentially, they should be linked to any available wideout at this point. Daniel Jones could use some help as the Giants decided to give him a contract extension next week. If they are willing to meet the contract demands Mulugheta has, Higgins could be a big contributor in New York.

New Commanders owner Josh Harris could look to make a splash. Washington is flush with cap space, may draft a new quarterback this year and could see Higgins as a valuable piece of their rebuild. While they already have Terry McLaurin, they could lose Curtis Samuel this off-season and replace him with Higgins.

The Chargers could be getting rid of injury-prone Mike Williams and/or aging Keenan Allen, so that would put them in the market for a new wide receiver. With a young franchise quarterback like Justin Herbert locked up, pairing him with a young stud receiver like Higgins would be ideal for new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Bears are likely going to select Caleb Williams to be their new franchise QB moving forward, so pairing him alongside Tee Higgins would be a great way to usher in the new era. Darnell Mooney is set to become a free agent, while DJ Moore is only under contract for two more seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Higgins is a former college teammate of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and with the expected departure of Calvin Ridley in free agency, the Jaguars would have a need. Lawrence could use a deep threat, and the college connection could make Lawrence push for a reunion with Higgins.

The Jags just landed Gabe Davis, likely taking them out of the market for Higgins.

We are also looking at a very deep rookie class of wide receivers who will be available next month, so that could hurt the market for a Higgins deal.