Lions have serious interest in DJ Reader, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals will probably attempt to bring back star nose tackle D.J. Reader, but now they reportedly have some competition.

According to TWSN’s Malik Wright, the Detroit Lions have “serious interest” in signing the 29-year-old veteran.

The defensive tackle was his usual extraordinary self last year. He earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 82.2 last season, placing him 11th of 130 interior defensive linemen. And he finished with 34 tackles, 20 solo tackles, one sack, one pass defended, and four stuffs.

But Reader, of course, is still recovering from a torn quad he suffered in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings. He might not be ready to go at the start of training camp, and there is probably still going to be some concern about him getting all the way back.

Still, Reader is a massive, powerful, and impactful piece for the middle of any defense. So he’s sure to get serious offers.

If the Bengals were hoping to get him on a bargain, one-year deal, they might not have that chance anymore.