Should the Bengals bring Vonn Bell back after being cut by Panthers?

Before the 2023 NFL offseason, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said it was his “worst nightmare” to lose both Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell

Ultimately, it came true.

Bates would get a big deal from the Atlanta Falcons, and Bell got a payday with the Carolina Panthers.

Monday, the Panthers released Bell after just one year of the three-year, $22.5 million contract he signed last March.

Should the Bengals bring Bell back?

Anarumo could fix part of his worst nightmare, and the Bengals could likely get Bell back for a relatively cheap contract, but does he fit what the Bengals need?

Jordan Battle took over for Nick Scott, who was essentially signed to replace Bell. Battle played well and looked to improve throughout the course of the season. Bell isn’t the deep safety the Bengals could need with Dax Hill struggling, so is Bell taking snaps from Battle good for the long term?

On the other hand, the Bengals secondary clearly lacked veteran experience. Blown assignments that appeared to come from miscommunication or a lack of communication seemed to be an issue last season. A veteran like Bell, who knows the system, could clean a lot of those issues up.

