Geno Stone to Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have made their first splash in NFL free agency, and it’s a big one.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bengals have agreed to a deal with former Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone.

Jeremy Fowler reports that it’s a two-year deal worth $15 million and has a $6 million signing bonus.

A seventh-round NFL Draft pick in 2020, Stone arrived in Baltimore after a standout career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a bench player for the majority of his first two seasons, then took on a major role in 2022 while appearing in 17 games (seven starts).

Stone finished the year with 38 tackles, one pass deflection, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble while notching a 71.4 Pro Football Focus grade.

This past season was the real breakout for the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Stone, who ended up leading the league with seven interceptions in 17 games (11 starts). He also recorded 68 total tackles and nine pass deflections while earning a 71.9 PFF grade. The majority of his snaps came at free safety, 696 to be exact (including the postseason). However, he also had 159 snaps in the box and 110 snaps as a slot cornerback, so he is a versatile piece.

This is a HUGE get for the Bengals to upgrade what was arguably the weakest position during the 2023 season after losing Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates. Jordan Battle proved to be a reliable starter, but Dax Hill just couldn’t get it done at the other safety spot, so it will be interesting to see what his future has in store.

Because this is only a two-year deal with an average salary of $7.5 million, there’s still a chance for Hill to eventually become the starting safety Cincinnati hoped he would be. But until that happens, they have a very good veteran to play in the meantime. Perhaps Hill will play more slot cornerback next season.

Stone is also just 24 years old, so we may not have even seen what his highest level of play is. You know Lou Anarumo will get the most out of him, so this feels like a great move for the Bengals.

Welcome to Cincinnati.

