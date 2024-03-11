 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Geno Stone to Bengals

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Bengals poaching Geno Stone from Ravens

The Bengals land a big-time safety from a division rival.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL free agency is here, and the Bengals are on the board, as the team has reportedly landed Ravens safety Geno Stone on a two-year deal worth $15 million.

With the legal tampering period going on until the new league year begins Wednesday, the team cannot officially sign or announce the move. However, we all get to discuss it, and by all accounts, it’s a great move for Cincinnati.

After all, Stone was a starting safety for the NFL’s No. 1 defense this past season. He finished the year with seven interceptions, the second-most in the league, to go with 68 tackles and nine pass deflections while primarily working as a deep safety. That’s an area the Bengals had to improve at after Dax Hill was unable to find consistency there last season, his first year as a full-time starter.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the Bengals’ first big signing of the 2024 NFL free agency period, including an endorsement from former Ravens teammate and current Bengals tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

