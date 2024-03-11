Twitter reactions to Bengals poaching Geno Stone from Ravens

NFL free agency is here, and the Bengals are on the board, as the team has reportedly landed Ravens safety Geno Stone on a two-year deal worth $15 million.

With the legal tampering period going on until the new league year begins Wednesday, the team cannot officially sign or announce the move. However, we all get to discuss it, and by all accounts, it’s a great move for Cincinnati.

After all, Stone was a starting safety for the NFL’s No. 1 defense this past season. He finished the year with seven interceptions, the second-most in the league, to go with 68 tackles and nine pass deflections while primarily working as a deep safety. That’s an area the Bengals had to improve at after Dax Hill was unable to find consistency there last season, his first year as a full-time starter.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the Bengals’ first big signing of the 2024 NFL free agency period, including an endorsement from former Ravens teammate and current Bengals tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Geno has one of the realest out the mud stories to date!! People like that deserve to win at life! — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__57) March 11, 2024

The player Eric DeCosta said might be the best seventh-round pick in #Ravens history is now headed to the #Bengals. https://t.co/ehDniHU7r0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Geno Stone among qualified safeties in 2023:



85.3 Coverage Grade (7th)

51.2 Passer RTG allowed (3rd)



Nearly all of his snaps are at FS also, so fills the void left by Jessie Bates. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) March 11, 2024

Bengals got the steal of Free Agency with Safety Geno Stone. 2-$15M and the perfect fit for their scheme & current personnel on the back end. In 2 years, he'll cash in again. Bengals have got this Free Agency thing figured out. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 11, 2024

Thoughts on Stone...



1. They went with a player slap-bang in their preferred age range rather than an older mentor type, which means...

2. They intend Stone to be a starter.

3. If that's the case, what's going to happen to Dax?



Good signing though, and decent value. — Bengals UK (@WhoDey_UK) March 11, 2024

Full breakdown on Geno Stone coming but for now enjoy my breakdown on how he got his pivotal interception against Cincy in week 2! https://t.co/R2OiejXAre — mike (@bengals_sans) March 11, 2024

The Bengals didn’t leap to the top of the market at safety. Stone gives the Bengals a potential plug and play starter, and he gives them way more versatility than they had last year to use three-safety looks.



It gives them insurance based on how Dax Hill looks in camp and… — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) March 11, 2024

I know for me @John__Sheeran got me on this hype train, and it has me very excited for this defense next season. https://t.co/2EyaBtVcFH — Patrick Judis (@PatrickJudis) March 11, 2024

Minimum 265 Coverage Snaps: 33% Qualifier



Bengals now have 2 of the top 15 coverage Safeties from 2023



7 and 15



Arguably one of the best duos on paper.



Dax can now return to the box. — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave2) March 11, 2024

Geno Stone's heat map of pre-snap location from the 2023 season, via NFL Next Gen Stats.



Will be interesting to see what position he plays and what that means for Dax Hill moving forward. pic.twitter.com/FL6G8ODMF7 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 11, 2024

the news today required a further look into this: even before today, most of the highest paid players at interior offensive line were free agent signings while top wide receivers were either drafted or traded



article: https://t.co/VRb2gLh8La pic.twitter.com/FXTNOYJtlX — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) March 11, 2024

Geno Stone felt like too perfect of a match for the #Bengals to fix what they were most frustrated about in the back end. The EXACT type of player they attack in free agency.



From my pinpointing the targets story: pic.twitter.com/bllAq3QF3n — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 11, 2024

The Bengals will now certainly release S Nick Scott, which will result in the folllwing for the 2024 Cap/Cash books:



$2.3M Cap savings prior to top-51/53 roster replacement (with $2M Dead Money)



$3.3M Cash savings — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 11, 2024

— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 11, 2024

