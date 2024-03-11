Bengals score a third-round compensatory draft pick following NFL correction

Justice is served.
The Cincinnati Bengals will get a third-round compensatory pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after the NFL changed its decision on Monday. They originally got two sixth-round draft picks, but one of those is now a third-round selection, the 97th overall pick. The sixth-rounder they kept is the 214th pick.
ESPN’s Dan Graziano broke the news first.
NFL announced a correction to this year's compensatory picks. Bengals get an extra third-rounder instead of the first of the two sixth-rounders they were initially awarded.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 11, 2024
We explained the whole ordeal on Sunday (H/T/ to Nick Korte for all the hard work), but to sum it up, the NFL made a mistake in how it calculated the value of Cincinnati losing Jessie Bates to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 offseason. Not only was it a massive deal, but Bates was also an All-Pro last year.
This is a big deal, as a third-round compensatory pick is a top-100 selection, whereas the sixth-round pick Cincinnati was initially awarded wasn’t even in the top 200 picks.
Now, the Bengals will be armed with an extra top-100 pick entering what’s going to be a very important draft for the team’s Super Bowl window.
One final gift from Jessie Bates, and it sure helps take away some of the sting of losing him.
Who Dey!
Loading comments...