ESPN gives Bengals an A+ for Geno Stone deal; ‘The steal of the free agent class so far’

The Cincinnati Bengals secondary had a ton of trouble stopping the big plays in 2023, which was almost expected, considering they had lost both of their starting safeties in the same offseason.

Dax Hill and Nick Scott started the season, and Hill and third-round rookie safety Jordan Battle, who had the highest coverage grade on the Bengals defense, finished it.

The Bengals made it clear they were thinking about the safety position at the NFL Combine, so when they signed Geno Stone to a two-year deal on the first day of legal tampering, it didn’t come as much of a surprise to some.

ESPN’s Matt Miller gave the signing an A+ grade. Miller noted that not only was it a huge steal for the Bengals, but it also came in a year when the NFL Draft has a very weak safety class, putting even more importance on landing a good one in free agency.

It also helps that Cincinnati hurt the divisional rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in the process.

This is the steal of the free agent class so far. Stone will be tied for the 11th-highest-paid safety in the game. Stone, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, gets rewarded after four years of league minimum pay. The 24-year-old has eight career interceptions ... but notched seven in 2023 alone, playing in new defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald’s scheme. Now in Cincinnati, Stone will line up at free safety in a young secondary. To steal Stone from a division rival only adds to the high grade for the value of the Bengals being able to bring him in. In a weak safety draft class — we might not see one drafted in the first two rounds — the Bengals check off their defense’s biggest need with a savvy signing of an ascending player.

The Bengals have been spending money over the last few seasons, but they’ve spent it wisely. While not all of their free agent signings have been winners (see Nick Scott), the majority of them have been solid contributors, at the minimum, and impact players at their best. And a two-year deal paying Stone just $7.5 million isn’t exactly crippling the Bengals if this move doesn't pan out.

Stone is coming off a seven-interception season, definitely his best to date, so hopefully his signing will be another winner for a franchise that’s been fantastic in free agency since 2020.