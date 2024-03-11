NFL insider weighs in on what Bengals want in a Tee Higgins trade and makes a prediction

Tee Higgins has requested a trade. Will the Cincinnati Bengals honor that request?

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz does not believe so.

In a segment on FOX Sports, Schultz discussed what led to Higgins requesting a trade from the Bengals, what their asking price is, and what ultimately happens.

Higgins obviously wants a long-term extension and to be one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers, something the Bengals aren’t willing to do with Ja’Marr Chase’s impending extension, so that’s where the issue starts.

In terms of a trade package, Schultz said it was his “understanding” that it would take a second or third-round NFL Draft pick to get Higgins.

The problem is not only would a team have to give up a great draft pick for Higgins, but they’d also have to immediately sign him to a major contract extension, so just getting a Day 2 draft pick for Higgins may prove to be more difficult than expected.

That’s why, in the end, Schultz predicted that the Bengals will keep Higgins and he plays under the franchise tag for the 2024 NFL season.

Why is Tee Higgins requesting a trade from Cincy?@Schultz_Report explains why pic.twitter.com/xWDWZCa0GI — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) March 11, 2024

Unless the Bengals can get a second-round pick, they should probably just keep the star wideout. Higgins and his agent may think they have leverage, but they really don’t. Not after Higgins had a disappointing 2023 season that was marred by drops and injuries. He can’t afford to follow that up with a long holdout that extends into the regular season.

There’s also the fact that this is a very deep NFL Draft class at wide receiver, as Daniel Jeremiah noted. That may be affecting NFL teams’ willingness to pursue outside options at wide receiver, which could make a Higgins trade even unlikelier to happen.

Not much happening in WR market. Draft is stacked at that position. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 11, 2024

And for what it’s worth, Mike Florio reported that no NFL team called the Bengals about trading for Higgins prior to Monday’s public trade request.

It may get messy, but unless an NFL team steps up with a big offer, it’s going to be tough to get Higgins out of Cincinnati this year.