Grade the move: Bengals release Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly came to an agreement with free agent running back Zack Moss on Monday night before the first 12 hours of legal tampering were up.

At the same time, the team released long-time running back Joe Mixon after seven years.

Mixon was owed a roster bonus due to him on March 18, and by releasing him, the Bengals save $6.1 million of cap space, which is now available to pay Moss, who is certainly cheaper, and possibly bring another free agent to town.

The Bengals running back room now consists of Moss, Chase Brown, Chris Evans, and Trayveon Williams, who was re-signed earlier on Monday.

Mixon, who was the second-longest tenured member of the team behind Tyler Boyd, had a bounce-back season. He averaged four yards per carry, had over 1,000 yards, and nine touchdowns. He added 376 receiving yards and an additional three receiving touchdowns.

However, Mixon still struggled at pass protection, and the team’s most important player, Joe Burrow, has had a tough time staying healthy. Moss’ PFF pass-blocking grade in 2023 was 60.4, compared to Mixon’s 29.7, and the ability to protect the passer, combined with the cheaper price tag, likely made the decision for the Bengals.

So, now that it’s happened, what do you think of the move?

Poll What grade do you give the Bengals for releasing Joe Mixon? A. I love it!

B. It’s fine

C. Meh

D. I dislike it

F. Awful vote view results 21% A. I love it! (236 votes)

46% B. It’s fine (509 votes)

13% C. Meh (149 votes)

12% D. I dislike it (132 votes)

5% F. Awful (61 votes) 1087 votes total Vote Now

