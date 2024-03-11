Twitter reactions to Bengals releasing Joe Mixon and landing Zack Moss

The Cincinnati Bengals just made a move that many saw coming, but it doesn’t make it any less emotional for the fan base.

They have released running back Joe Mixon in a cap-saving move while simultaneously agreeing to terms with former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss.

This is obviously a move that has been a polarizing discussion the past few seasons, as his cap number has been higher than what most winning offenses have allocated to their entire running back room. You can also point to him having a productive season last year, but he also had some of the most attempts by any running back last season.

Mixon has a special place in most fans' hearts as he has been around for so long and was a bright spot in some dark seasons. Not to mention he has been one of the best leaders on the team the past few seasons.

Moss came in for an injured Jonathan Taylor last season, and he was pretty efficient, as some have pointed out.

Here are some of the best reactions after the moves.

Emotional Goodbye

Bengals all-time rushing list:



Corey Dillon 8,061

James Brooks 6,447

Joe Mixon 6,412



Mixon’s seven-year run in Cincinnati ends. https://t.co/FOpqsluvcH — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) March 12, 2024

Thank you for everything, Joe Mixon. It’s been awesome to have you in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/psdx1vhtRT — Jack (@Cincinneumeyer) March 12, 2024

I’m really gonna miss Mixons on the field energy and team spirit



That’s gonna be hard to replace — Jay R (@JayRBP) March 12, 2024

Thank you for everything 28 pic.twitter.com/kXSOnQElj5 — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) March 12, 2024

I feel really excited about Zach Moss and my natural tendency is to get excited for progress!



I really, really, really love who Joe Mixon is and what he was for the Bengals.



They needed him so badly for the time he was here, especially during the coaching transition. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 12, 2024

My Thoughts on Joe Mixon pic.twitter.com/k9TmfFVRvK — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) March 12, 2024

Bengals nailing the signing

Zack Moss ranked very high in rushing yards over expectation last season.



A nice skillset to add to the backfield to complete Chase Brown's dynamism. https://t.co/phAPhOPJGo pic.twitter.com/aNoDHsBFN0 — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 12, 2024

#Bengals went 2/2 with their new signings in my opinion



Got two quality starters in positions of need for an affordable price.



Moss was dynamic for the Colts in Taylor’s absence. He and Brown will be a fun backfield https://t.co/mqfUszF8BG — Ayden Crowley (@aydencrowley4) March 12, 2024

Zack Moss gives you similar production for less cost. When you have the highest paid QB in football, these are the things that happen. — (@stripe_city) March 12, 2024

... Zack Moss agrees to a 2-year deal, reportedly, about 10 minutes after this tweet



He'll fill the "efficient, can pass block, won't put the ball on the ground" role for the Bengals. At 26, he has just 493 career carries and showed more elusiveness than the Bengals had at the… https://t.co/P5XHyJ4Zwp — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) March 12, 2024

Mixon vs Moss since 2022 (Mixon 506 carries, Moss 277 carries):



Missed tackles forced/att:

Moss: 0.22

Mixon: 0.11



Fumbles:

Moss: 1

Mixon: 0



Yards per carry:

Moss: 4.5

Mixon: 4.0



15+ Yard Runs:

Moss: 12

Mixon: 15 — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) March 12, 2024

a lot teams were in on Moss today https://t.co/vXPZURI2o9 — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) March 12, 2024

More on Moss: Turned in second-best yds/carry of any RB out of the gun in 2023. Bengals certainly hoping to see Moss’ production increase as a pass catcher too. There is untapped potential there: pic.twitter.com/25FEX5FEXR — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) March 12, 2024

Really excited to see what the Zack Moss + Chase Brown pairing does for the Bengals' offense.



I think it makes the running game more efficient and explosive.



These two will likely exceed Mixon's output with a combined Cap cost less than what Mixon's would have been. — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 12, 2024

The Bengals becoming a modern NFL organization continues to blow my mind. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 12, 2024

Objectively, this was a good move from a team-building and money perspective for the Bengals. Mixon had good stats, but he simply wasn’t efficient. Moss provides that while also paving the way for rookie Chase Brown to also be more involved in the offense.

No one is saying fans can’t have their feelings about the move or the player. However, this is what teams who are consistently competing for championships while having a quarterback who isn’t on a rookie deal.

Time will tell how well Moss will gel with the offense, but it is a huge shift for this team after Mixon has been around since before Zac Taylor took over.