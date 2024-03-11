 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Bengals cutting MIxon and signing Zack Moss

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Bengals releasing Joe Mixon and landing Zack Moss

The Bengals clearly weren’t going to release Joe Mixon without having their replacement.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals just made a move that many saw coming, but it doesn’t make it any less emotional for the fan base.

They have released running back Joe Mixon in a cap-saving move while simultaneously agreeing to terms with former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss.

This is obviously a move that has been a polarizing discussion the past few seasons, as his cap number has been higher than what most winning offenses have allocated to their entire running back room. You can also point to him having a productive season last year, but he also had some of the most attempts by any running back last season.

Mixon has a special place in most fans' hearts as he has been around for so long and was a bright spot in some dark seasons. Not to mention he has been one of the best leaders on the team the past few seasons.

Moss came in for an injured Jonathan Taylor last season, and he was pretty efficient, as some have pointed out.

Here are some of the best reactions after the moves.

Emotional Goodbye

Bengals nailing the signing

Objectively, this was a good move from a team-building and money perspective for the Bengals. Mixon had good stats, but he simply wasn’t efficient. Moss provides that while also paving the way for rookie Chase Brown to also be more involved in the offense.

No one is saying fans can’t have their feelings about the move or the player. However, this is what teams who are consistently competing for championships while having a quarterback who isn’t on a rookie deal.

Time will tell how well Moss will gel with the offense, but it is a huge shift for this team after Mixon has been around since before Zac Taylor took over.

In This Stream

Bengals Free Agency 2024: Everything to know

View all 81 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...