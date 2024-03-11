Grade the move: Bengals land Colts RB Zack Moss on 2-year deal

You know the phrase “out with the old and in with the new.” The Cincinnati Bengals took that to heart with their running back room by releasing long-time back Joe Mixon and adding Zack Moss from the Indianapolis Colts.

Whether that move turns out to be for the best is still highly in question, but it’s what they decided to do Monday evening. The reports concerning Mixon had been coming out for weeks, so that shouldn’t have been overly shocking.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bengals signed Moss to a two-year deal that is valued at $8 million. The report also noted that $4.525 million of that will be due in the first year which seems like a good deal for Moss.

Moss is a 26-year-old back. Coming off a season in which he had to prove himself with the absence of Jonathan Taylor, Moss stepped up for Indianapolis and played a huge role as the go-to back for the majority of the season.

He went for a career-best 794 rushing yards last season and will be a significantly cheaper option for the Bengals than Mixon. Moss had a career-high 27 receptions as well but isn’t quite as capable as a receiver.

That said, let’s hear your opinion. Vote below!