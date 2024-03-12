Tuesday Trenches: Signing Stone opens so many doors for Dax Hill and Bengals secondary

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals handed the keys of the safety room over to Dax Hill and Nick Scott, who were replacing Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell, both of whom left in free agency.

It didn’t take long for the plan to backfire.

Dax seemed overwhelmed, and Scott just didn’t play well.

In stepped rookie third-round pick Jordan Battle, who took over for Scott and ended up being the best coverage defensive back on the team, per PFF.

There were rumblings at the NFL Combine that the Bengals would be looking into safety, and on the first day of legal tampering, they did exactly that by reportedly coming to a contract agreement with Ravens safety Geno Stone on a two-year deal.

And, by doing so, they may have done Hill a huge favor. Hill helped his draft stock by being a crazy high-level athlete, as well as being versatile enough to play all over the secondary. He played a ton of snaps in college covering the slot receiver.

Guess who is currently the starting slot cornerback on the Bengals, who is also in the last year of his deal.

Mike Hilton.

Hilton has been one of the most impactful free agents to sign with the Bengals in the history of the franchise and has stepped up in some of the biggest moments over the last few seasons. He has been a leader in the locker room and on the field.

He’s also 30 years old and happens to play for the most ageist franchise in the NFL. If the Bengals and Leonardo DiCaprio had anything in common, it’s that they do not like hanging out with people over 30 years old.

While they could break the trend and try to keep Hilton in Cincinnati after the 2024 season, it would go against their philosophy. If Stone and Battle mesh as the team’s starting free and strong safeties, though, Hill could move to the nickel corner. Hilton’s successor already being in house would be ideal.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, just think what Lou’s imagination could cook up with Hill’s athleticism and the ability to move him around.

Put him in the box, and he’s one of the fastest sideline-to-sideline linebackers in the NFL. Put him in as an extra defensive back in a situation where he has to play centerfield so nobody beats him deep. He’s got the speed and range for that. Need another corner due to injury? He can probably do that. Need another safety due to injury? Check. There are so many possibilities.

If everything works out perfectly (and they rarely do), one of the best aspects of this signing is the possibility the Bengals get to fill the void Hilton is going to leave with Hill. He’s a more athletic player, who has a chance to learn from one of the best.

Again, that’s IF this whole thing works out.

Now then, some other random thoughts when it comes to the Bengals and/or free agency:

If you think reps from the Bengals, or any other team, haven’t been talking to agents long before legal tampering began, you’re nuts. I get they don’t want free agency to overshadow the postseason, but why not let the new league year begin the day after the Super Bowl?

It’s probably because it would give teams that didn’t make the playoffs an unfair advantage.

It would also take attention away from the Combine and Senior Bowl. Maybe it should be left where it is?

What do you think?

Chidobe Awuzie signed with the Titans. Good for him.

Defensive tackle is becoming a real concern for me. As of now, the Bengals have not addressed the position, and there aren’t a ton of options either. Hopefully, they’re able to re-sign DJ Reader, but he still won’t be available in Week 1, so there is work to be done. I don’t like relying on the draft to fill a certain position.

I would love to see the Bengals address the defensive tackle position so they can grab whoever blows up their skirt on draft day instead of trying to fill a certain position or replace a certain player.

On Tee Higgins’ trade demand: I’m not at all surprised. I don’t think he’ll get traded unless something really weird happens. I fully expect this season’s contract drama with Higgins to play out the same as Bates’ final season in Cincinnati. He may not show up for minicamp, but he’ll be there when it matters. I can live with that.

Knowing who’s available and who isn’t so far in free agency at this point, who would you like the Bengals to bring to Cincinnati?

