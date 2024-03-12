Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Kyle Hamilton share jokes with Geno Stone as he joins Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals made news when they were able to
sign agree to terms with former Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone on the first day of legal tampering.
This is a pretty significant loss to the Ravens' secondary and fills a hole left by Jessie Bates that Dax Hill was not able to fill in Year 2. There was a time when players may have felt some kind of way about a teammate leaving, but those days are gone.
The best example is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson going to Twitter to post this joke when he heard the news.
@GenoStone22 You’re Dead to us, You’re Dead to me‼️ https://t.co/rbvt1qLmmo— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 11, 2024
At first glance, you can’t blame anyone for not seeing the joke in this comment. It doesn’t help it was a quote from earlier in the day by former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber about Saquon Barkley signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.
context pic.twitter.com/PDq0XSDPBu— HEEM (@imfrmalbany) March 11, 2024
Clearly, Jackson is using it tongue in cheek. Stone also committed to the bit with a video in response.
https://t.co/grCEg4xVIA pic.twitter.com/ii26xtl2cq— Geno Stone (@GenoStone22) March 11, 2024
Jackson wasn’t the only one with some jokes on Twitter. Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton shared a video of a man saying congratulations while also crying.
Safe to say Stone will be a well-liked guy in the locker room.
