NFL free agency legal tampering Day 2 open thread and headlines

Wow. What a wild day of free agency Monday produced, and we’ve got another one on deck as Day 2 of the legal tampering period kicks off.

The Bengals are reportedly signing Colts running back Zack Moss and Ravens safety Geno Stone, and Joe Mixon is being let go, while Drew Sample, Trayveon Williams, and Akeem Davis-Gaither were re-signed.

What other moves will Cincinnati make in the coming days?

Remember, teams can’t officially sign outside players (unless they were cut) until Wednesday, so deals like Stone and Moss can’t become official until then.

Still, there’s going to be plenty of fireworks before then, so come join the discussion in today’s open thread!

And here’s the morning Bengals/NFL news.

NFL free agent signings 2024: Live updates on every deal and trade this offseason

Let’s keep track of every signing of 2024 NFL free agency

Cincinnati Bengals receive justice and a higher compensatory pick following correction from the NFL

Vindication for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals to steal free agent safety Geno Stone from the Baltimore Ravens in free agency

Bengals get on the board with a ball-hawking free safety.

New York Giants Signing Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor

No Eluemunor for the Bengals.

Bengals release Joe Mixon, agree to terms with RB Zack Moss

The Bengals make a huge change at running back.

Reports: Lou Anarumo Gets Another Weapon in Ravens Ball-Hawking Safety Geno Stone

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone, the defending AFC interceptions leader who stole a division game here at Paycor Stadium with the first of those seven picks, is reportedly the newest Cincinnati Bengals DB.

NFL free agency instant grades for every major signing of 2024 offseason

Let’s grade the biggest names to move teams this season.

5 Tee Higgins suitors who make sense in trade for Bengals’ star receiver

Who should be in on the star wideout?

Sources: Giants trading for Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns

The Giants are acquiring pass-rusher Brian Burns in a trade with the Panthers.

QB Kirk Cousins leaving Vikings for 4-year deal with Falcons

Vikings free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins has agreed to a four-year contract with the Falcons, his agent announced.

Patriots re-signing OL Michael Onwenu to three-year, $57 million contract

Another possible Bengals target, though they were never coming close to this deal.

Giants agree to contract with RB Devin Singletary as Saquon Barkley heads to rival Eagles

The Giants and running back Devin Singletary have reached an agreement on a free-agent contract.

Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, release Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a free-agent contract. Green Bay is also releasing Aaron Jones.