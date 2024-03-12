Mike Gesicki to Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the board again.

With Day 2 of the legal tampering period underway, the Bengals have made a move at tight end.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki is signing with the Bengals. It’s reportedly a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million.

A 2018 second-round NFL Draft pick out of Penn State, Gesicki spent the first five years of his NFL career in Miami after playing out his rookie deal and getting the franchise tag in 2022. In five years there, he accounted for 231 catches (370 targets) for 2,617 yards (11.3 avg) and 18 touchdowns in 81 games (31 starts).

In 2023, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Gesicki was hoping to earn a major payday in free agency, but after his market didn’t develop, he signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Patriots.

Unfortunately, the Patriots were a disaster this past season, largely due to the quarterback position. That led to Gesicki catching just 29 passes (49 targets) for 244 yards (8.4 avg) and two scores in 17 games (10 starts).

The Bengals just re-signed Drew Sample, while Tanner Hudson and Irv Smith Jr. are still unsigned, so it appears there’s a good chance Hudson and/or Smith won’t be brought back next season now that Gesicki is in the fold. Where Sample is more suited as a blocking tight end, Gesicki is much more of a receiving threat.

Welcome to Cincinnati!

