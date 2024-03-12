Bengals trade Joe Mixon to Texans, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans.

Ian Rapoport broke the news first. We’re still waiting to see what the compensation is for the veteran running back, but it figures to be a late Day 3 NFL Draft pick, possibly a conditional selection.

The 27-yard-old Mixon is now entering his eighth NFL season after being a second-round pick out of Oklahoma in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was one of the last holdovers from the Marvin Lewis era and helped the Bengals Super Bowl LVI under Zac Taylor, as well as the AFC Championship the following season.

In seven seasons, Mixon has run for 6,412 yards on 1,571 carries (4.1 avg) and 49 touchdowns in 97 regular-season games. He’s grabbed 283 balls on 347 targets for 2,139 yards (7.6 avg) and 13 scores.

After news broke Monday that the Bengals are cutting Mixon and signing Zack Moss from the Indianapolis Colts, it appears the Texans picked up the phone and made a move to ensure they got a big-name running back after losing Devin Singletary.

Great work by the Bengals front office.

Plot twist: The #Bengals are now trading Joe Mixon to the #Texans, rather than releasing him, sources say.



So Zack Moss signs in Cincy, Mixon is traded to Houston. From Joe Burrow to CJ Stroud. pic.twitter.com/TG0G3JMGMp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

