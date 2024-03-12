Bengals tried to land Malcolm Roach before he signed with Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals seem intrigued by the thought of bringing back DJ Reader, but they also know that their depth at defensive tackle isn’t what it should be. It will be a position they target in both free agency and the draft.

They tried to add a rising star in former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, but he signed with the Denver Broncos instead on Tuesday.

There were many other suitors for the 25-year-old, per Denver Gazette reporter Chris Tomasson.

In reaching an agreement to sign DT Malcolm Roach to a two-year, $8 million contract, the #Broncos beat out the Rams, Cardinals, Bills and Bengals, who also had expressed a lot of interest. Roach is considered an athletic nose tackle and an ascending player. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 12, 2024

Roach was undrafted out of the University of Texas. He has played in 25 games over the last two seasons, spending all four of his years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. In the last two seasons, Roach totaled 64 tackles and one sack.

At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Roach has the size and strength to anchor the middle, and with players like Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry in the division, the Bengals are going to need several physical players in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball.

With Reader having yet to make a decision on his upcoming organization, expect the Bengals to potentially pursue him even harder with the news that Roach is heading to Denver.

The Bengals need a defensive tackle, so expect news from the team regarding the position in the near future.