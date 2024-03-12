Former Bengals star Tyler Eifert jokes that Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson is headed to Cincinnati

Ever since Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson entered the NFL after winning a National Championship together at LSU in 2020, there has been a fantasy scenario of them reuniting. That only became more palpable after The Cincinnati Bengals were able to land Ja’Marr Chase in the following draft.

Now, after a report that Jefferson turned down a $30+ contract offer from the Minnesota Vikings and Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has expressed a desire to be traded, we are at peak rumor mill for this exact scenario to play out.

Former Bengal tight end Tyler Eifert couldn’t ignore the opportunity to throw some fuel onto that fire by joking (we think, anyway) on Twitter that Jefferson is being traded to the Bengals.

Sources telling me Jefferson to Cincy is in motion. pic.twitter.com/4lD96LT4If — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) March 12, 2024

Now listen, there is almost no chance this actually plays out, even with what seems like a perfect storm coming together. Jefferson and Chase would have to both decide to take a little bit less in their blockbuster contracts, which otherwise will pay them both $30+ million annually for the next 3-5 years.

In addition, Cincinnati would probably have to send either Higgins and major draft capital to Minnesota as well. You have to imagine there is a 0.0000001 percent chance this actually gets pulled off.

However, that minuscule chance would be one of the most exciting things to ever go down for the Bengals, even if it feels like a Madden pipe dream.

Did I mention the Super Bowl will be in New Orleans this season as well?