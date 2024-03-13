 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Jonah Williams to Cardinals, per report

Williams is leaving the Bengals after being the first pick of the Zac Taylor era.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Williams has found his new NFL home.

After five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Williams will now join the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport. It’s reportedly a two-year deal worth $30 million.

This comes after the Cardinals just cut starting left tackle DJ Humphries.

The 11th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams was the first draft selection of the Zac Taylor era, though his NFL career got off to a bumpy start. The 6-foot-5, 312-pounder missed his entire rookie season after tearing his shoulder labrum in an OTA workout.

In 2020, Williams became the Bengals’ starting left tackle for 10 games while missing two due to injury, then suffered a season-ending knee sprain in Week 14 that landed him on injured reserve in December.

2021 would see Williams retain his starting spot and play in all but one game, the regular-season finale, in which he was a healthy scratch as starters were rested. He started in every game during the Bengals’ four-game postseason that saw them reach Super Bowl LVI.

In 2022, Williams started every regular-season game but was lost to a knee injury in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs that ended his season.

The Bengals decided it was time for an upgrade at left tackle in 2023, as they landed Orlando Brown Jr. on a massive free agency deal. That led to Williams starting at right tackle for every game of the 2023 season.

It was effectively a done deal that Williams wouldn’t be brought back this offseason since he wanted to sign with a team that would let him go back to left tackle...

Well, it appears Williams playing left tackle in Arizona is not a done deal.

While a tough loss, it was an expected loss all along for the Bengals.

Best of luck to Williams as he looks to continue his NFL journey in a new home!

