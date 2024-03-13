Grade the move: Bengals sign TE Mike Gesicki to 1-year deal

The Cincinnati Bengals’ tight end position added another notch on its belt on Tuesday by adding tight end Mike Gesicki on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, according to Adam Schefter. This comes following his lone season with the New England Patriots.

The rotating door continues to rotate. The Bengals have taken a plug-and-play approach to the tight end position since CJ Uzomah left in free agency following the 2021 Super Bowl season. He was replaced by Hayden Hurst, who left after finishing his one-year deal.

Hurst was replaced by Irv Smith Jr., who was replaced by Tanner Hudson halfway through the season. Most of the time, this approach has worked. Uzomah and Hurst used Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense to get paid, which they did (though they were both just released this offseason).

The Bengals hoped Smith would work the same way, but it didn’t. Hudson was the best receiving threat on the roster from the position last year, but he’s likely not the long-term solution for the position as he becomes a free agent.

By signing Gesicki to a one-year deal, the Bengals and Gesicki hope they can use each other to win big. Gesicki, who is more wide receiver than tight end at times, wants to use Burrow, like Uzomah and Hurst, to re-launch his career and hopefully get him paid.

The Bengals want to use Gesicki’s receiving ability from the tight end position to hopefully win a Super Bowl.

The Bengals re-signed Drew Sample to play as the in-line tight end earlier this offseason. I expect they’ll pair Gesicki with second-year receiver Charlie Jones to help lessen the blow of losing long-time slot receiver Tyler Boyd this offseason.

So how do you feel about the signing?