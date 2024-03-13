 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: Bengals Free Agency Tracker

Filed under:

2024 Bengals free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, cuts, and more

Keep track of all the latest moves by the Bengals.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have already started to make some moves as the new league year arrives.

Here is where we will condense all the news surrounding new and old Bengals as they are made. This is your one-stop shop for all of Cincinnati’s moves this offseason.

Let’s ride!

Additions

Signed by Bengals

Players acquired via trade

None

Bengals released

S Nick Scott

Bengals traded

Bengals free agents

Re-signed

Tendered

Signed elsewhere

Remain unsigned

  • DT D.J. Reader
  • WR Tyler Boyd
  • CB Chidobe Awuzie
  • RB Joe Mixon
  • RT Jonah Williams
  • WR Tee Higgins
  • TE Irv Smith Jr.
  • DT Josh Tupou
  • G Max Scharping
  • RB Trayveon Williams
  • TE Drew Sample
  • QB AJ McCarron
  • LB Joe Bachie
  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • G Cody Ford
  • TE Mitchell Wilcox
  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
  • WR Trenton Irwin
  • LS Cal Adomitis
  • QB Jake Browning
  • OT Devin Cochran
  • G Jaxson Kirkland

