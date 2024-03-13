2024 Bengals free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, cuts, and more

The Cincinnati Bengals have already started to make some moves as the new league year arrives.
Here is where we will condense all the news surrounding new and old Bengals as they are made. This is your one-stop shop for all of Cincinnati’s moves this offseason.
Let’s ride!
Additions
Signed by Bengals
- S Geno Stone — Two-year deal worth $15 million
- TE Mike Gesicki — One-year deal worth up to $3.25 million
- RB Zack Moss — Two-year deal worth $8 million
Players acquired via trade
None
Bengals released
Bengals traded
- RB Joe Mixon — Traded to the Houston Texans
Bengals free agents
Re-signed
- OL Cody Ford — Signed a one-year extension
- TE Drew Sample — Three-year extension
- RB Trayveon Williams — One-year extension
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither — One-year, worth up to $3 million
Tendered
- WR Tee Higgins — Franchise tagged
- QB Jake Browning — Exclusive rights
- LS Cal Adomitis — Exclusive rights
Signed elsewhere
- TE Irv Smith Jr. — Signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs
- CB Chidobe Awuzie — Signed a three-year, $36 million with the Tennessee Titans
Remain unsigned
- DT D.J. Reader
- WR Tyler Boyd
- RT Jonah Williams
- DT Josh Tupou
- G Max Scharping
- QB AJ McCarron
- LB Joe Bachie
- TE Tanner Hudson
- TE Mitchell Wilcox
- WR Trenton Irwin
- OT Devin Cochran
- G Jaxson Kirkland
