2024 Bengals free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, cuts, and more

The Cincinnati Bengals have already started to make some moves as the new league year arrives.

Here is where we will condense all the news surrounding new and old Bengals as they are made. This is your one-stop shop for all of Cincinnati’s moves this offseason.

Let’s ride!

Additions

Signed by Bengals

Players acquired via trade

None

Bengals released

S Nick Scott

Bengals traded

RB Joe Mixon — Traded to the Houston Texans

Bengals free agents

Re-signed

Tendered

WR Tee Higgins — Franchise tagged

QB Jake Browning — Exclusive rights

LS Cal Adomitis — Exclusive rights

Signed elsewhere

Remain unsigned