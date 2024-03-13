NFL free agency Day 1 open thread and headlines

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t slow down on Day 2 of the legal tampering period by agreeing to terms with tight end Mike Gesicki and ended up trading Joe Mixon rather than ultimately releasing the running back like they intended.

There is still plenty of work to be done by Duke Tobin and Co. as they look to continue to fill some holes prior to the NFL Draft.

Today is the day the deals with Geno Stone and Zack Moss will also become official, starting at 4 pm ET when the new league year begins.

Potential Impact Of Bengals’ Early Free-Agent Deals Wide-Ranging

The reported agreement Ravens safety Geno Stone appears to have reconfigured their secondary. The expected arrival of Colts running back Zack Moss looks to usher in a more collaborative approach in the backfield.

Quick Hits: Special Teams Ace Akeem Davis-Gaither's Big Return; 3-Year Deal Right At Home For Drew Sample; Inking A Deal With Bengals Ownership

The relationship goes back to when the Bengals coaches appointed Appalachian State's Davis-Gaither the captain of the South defense early in the week they coached the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Bengals trade Joe Mixon to Texans after reportedly signing Zack Moss to two-year, $8 million contract

The Cincinnati Bengals showcased how ruthless playing running back in the NFL can truly be. Initially, reports were that the team was cutting their top running back of seven years, Joe Mixon, on Monday evening, and immediately replacing him with former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss (two-year, $8 million contract), per ESPN.

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Pledges To Help Ex-Patriot Mike Gesicki With TD Dance

Perhaps what the veteran tight end will be most remembered for is his hilarious attempt at doing the griddy after hauling in a game-clinching touchdown pass with 12 seconds left in a Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Sends NFL Fans Into a Lather With Viral Cryptic Tweet

Free agency is open and dominating headlines as the rest of the sports world awaits basketball and hockey postseason tournaments to begin. The expectations of NFL fans are through the roof, and a simple emoji or cryptic sentence posted to social media can set off reckless speculation.

Source - Bengals to sign TE Mike Gesicki to 1-year deal - ESPN

Gesicki had totaled just 32 receptions in his final season with the Dolphins, so his hope in joining New England was to return to an offensive system that better suited his skill set.

Cincinnati Bengals Express Interest in Free Agent Defensive Tackle Malcolm Roach, Fall Short to Broncos Offer

"In reaching an agreement to sign DT Malcolm Roach to a two-year, $8 million contract, the Broncos beat out the Rams, Cardinals, Bills, and Bengals, who also had expressed a lot of interest."

Chiefs Free Agency: Kansas City signing tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Smith, 25, entered the league as a second-round pick out of Alabama made by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After four years in Minnesota that included a season out of football (2021) due to a torn meniscus.

Panthers acquiring Steelers WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson; teams swapping picks

The Panthers are acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2024 seventh-round pick (No. 240 overall) from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and 2024 sixth-round selection (No. 178 overall), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Browns, QB Jameis Winston finalizing one-year contract

Winston's move to the Browns brings an end to his four-year stint in New Orleans, where he arrived as Drew Brees' backup, then saw starting opportunities before injuries and uneven play ultimately cost him the job and prompted the Saints to acquire Derek Carr in 2023.

Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to terms on two-year, $49M contract

Hunter's move south is a return home for the pass-rushing nightmare who grew up in Katy, Texas, and stands as a boon for him as he approaches his age-30 season.

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Henry's deal is worth up to $20 million and includes $9 million guaranteed.