Bengals interested in 49ers’ Arik Armstead, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need help on the defensive line.

Is help potentially on the way?

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bengals are showing interest in San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

#Texans to trade defensive tackle Maliek Collins to #49ers per a league source. #Texans among teams including #Bengals and #Lions with interest in Arik Armstead who hasn't been released officially yet @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2024

Coming off his ninth NFL season, Armstead is set to be a cap casualty after being scheduled to make $17.41 million in 2024. He’s coming off a season in which he played in 12 games for the NFC champs. He recorded 27 tackles, five sacks, 13 QB hits, and four tackles for loss while earning a career-best 85.6 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Armstead would be a major boost to the Bengals defense, but they’re obviously going to have competition for him. As Wilson noted, the Houston Texans are showing interest and just traded Maliek Collins away, so perhaps they feel confident about getting something done with Armstead.

One to watch for.