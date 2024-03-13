Nick Scott being cut by Bengals, per report

Once the Cincinnati Bengals signed Geno Stone, it was only a matter of time until Nick Scott got the pink slip.

Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Bengals are releasing Scott.

The move will save the team $2.3 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

Bengals plan to release safety Nick Scott, who signed with club in 2023 free agency after helping the Rams win a Super Bowl, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

This past season, Scott appeared in all 17 games (10 starts), making 57 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and recovered one fumble in the win over the Buffalo Bills. He earned a career-low 44.0 Pro Football Focus grade, largely due to his career-worst 38.8 coverage grade.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Scott played both safety spots but couldn’t consistently make a positive impact anywhere. That led to his playing time being reduced as the season wore on, especially as rookie Jordan Battle came into his own.

With Battle, Stone, and Dax Hill likely commanding the bulk of the safety snaps next season, Scott was as good as gone.