Bengals officially trade Joe Mixon, who posts goodbye to Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to trade running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, the teams announced Monday. They did not announce the terms of the deal, but it’s reportedly for a conditional seventh-round NFL Draft pick.

Mixon, an eighth-year player from the Oklahoma Sooners, was originally a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2017. In seven seasons, he appeared in 97 games (88 starts), was voted a team captain three times (2021-23), and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

He ranks second in team history in career rushing attempts (1,571), third in rushing yards (6,412), and second in rushing touchdowns (49). He also totaled 283 career receptions for 2,139 yards and 13 more scores.

Thank you for everything, Joe. pic.twitter.com/Hs2OeMk6SV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 13, 2024

Additionally, Mixon started seven postseason games for the Bengals and helped lead the team to an AFC title and a berth in Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season. He is Cincinnati’s postseason career leader in rushing attempts (106) and rushing yards (425) while being part of five postseason victories after the team had gone over three decades without a playoff win.

After the team officially traded Mixon, he posted a heartfelt message thanking the city of Cincinnati and his teammates for his time in the Queen City.

Forever A Place I call Home pic.twitter.com/smVIe8bJ1A — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) March 13, 2024

“Mannnn it’s hard to put into words the emotional rollercoaster the past two days have been. Long days and restless nights. So many emotions about the decision that was made that I don’t know even where to start. I've built so many friendships and relationships in Cincinnati over the past 7 years that will have a lifelong impact. All I ever wanted to accomplish for Cincinnati was winning football games and bringing back a championship ring.

“Helping facilitate and being a witness to the major culture change within the team and the city over my career here is something I’ll never forget. From a team that went 2-14 to competing on the biggest stage, the Super Bowl. Bringing life back to the city and fans in the last couple of years is a feeling like no other. The real fans support never wavered.

“To my teammates who I will forever call my brothers, I appreciate you guys for the hard work, dedication and love yall brought to game. Always stay true to the game and yourselves. Like we say, “Stay 10 toes and never fold.”

“To the city of Cincinnati that I’ve called home for the past 7 years and the fans that embraced me like family, I want to thank you from bottom of my heart. The goodbye post got me super overwhelmed & very emotional but I promise you all I greatly appreciate it. You took a chance on a 20 year kid and made me feel loved since day one. It’s hard to put into words what this place and the people mean to me. Thank you for helping me live out my dream. Cincinnati is a place I’ll forever call home.

“28 out.”