Titans likely out of Tee Higgins mix after landing Calvin Ridley

If you’re rooting for a Tee Higgins trade, it’s past time to stop.

While the Cincinnati Bengals probably aren’t looking to trade Higgins, who recently requested a trade, they’d still be smart to listen to what other teams are offering.

The Tennessee Titans made perfect sense as a potential suitor. They have Brian Callahan, who’s been Higgins’ OC since he entered the league. They also have a wealth of cap space.

And more importantly, they have a premium NFL Draft pick that could have made sense in a trade, which is the 38th overall pick in this year’s draft. They don’t have a third-round pick, so that 38th pick was likely the only way a Higgins trade was getting done, as that’s probably the kind of ammo it would take to pry him from Cincinnati.

The Titans also had a need for a No. 2 wide receiver next to DeAndre Hopkins...until they signed Calvin Ridley to a massive contract.





Sources: The #Titans are signing #Jaguars star WR Calvin Ridley, completing their FA with a splash. A stunner!!



The 29-year old Ridley gets a 4-year, $92M deal with $50M fully guaranteed on a contract negotiated by @DavidMulugheta and Reza Hesam of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/GcKaDQ79RL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

That move likely takes the Titans out of the Higgins market if they were ever going to be in it to begin with. Now that they have Ridley and Hopkins, it’s highly unlikely they’ll want to trade for Higgins and then pay him top dollar.

Oh, and it sounds like you can cross off the New England Patriots as a team willing to trade for Higgins, or any wide receiver for that matter. New England was in on Ridley, and there was some thought they could pursue Higgins if they missed out on the former.

But according to Josina Anderson, the Pats are planning to focus on the draft for a wideout.

#Patriots will mainly turn their attention to the Draft to address WR, I'm told. They've "moved on."



Remember, splashes come in the W/L column. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2024

As if it wasn’t already likely that the Bengals would keep Higgins this year, it just keeps getting likelier by the day.