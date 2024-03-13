Steelers and Tyler Boyd have mutual interest following Diontae Johnson trade

Wide receiver was once the strongest position on the Cincinnati Bengals roster.

Now, it’s got some question marks heading into the 2024 season.

Earlier this week, Tee Higgins requested a trade, putting his future in doubt.

The Bengals also have Tyler Boyd now part of free agency, and it sounds like he’s interested in a division rival.

According to Mark Kaboly, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Boyd have mutual interest in each other, which makes sense after the team traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

Steelers and WR Tyler Boyd (Pitt/Clairton) have mutual interest and have had dialogue about him returning to his hometown. Nothing is imminent but there is more than just smoke with it. Steelers need a WR with Diontae Johnson traded & George Pickens only experienced WR on roster — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 13, 2024

Earlier this offseason, the Clarion (PA) native spoke about potentially making a return to his home state, where he played collegiately for the Pitt Panthers.

“You never know. I love Coach Tomlin,” Boyd said. “He’s probably one of the realest dudes in the sport’s business. Obviously, I played at Pitt, and I had a lot of run-ins with him and talked to him just about football. His personality is more like a father figure. It’s a great connection, but who knows? Even if I don’t go after this year, I could do a one-year deal at the end of my career and maybe finish up, but who knows.”

Frankly, it makes too much sense for the Steelers and Boyd to get something done, depending on how much he’s asking for. While it’s not completely out of the cards that Boyd re-signs with the Bengals, it’s not likely to happen, especially if he makes a decision sooner rather than later.