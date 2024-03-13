Sheldon Rankins signing with Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the free agency board, and it comes at arguably the biggest position of need.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bengals were nearing an agreement with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, formerly of the Houston Texans

Mike Garafolo says it’s now a done deal. It’s a two-year contract worth $26 million. Houston was attempting to re-sign Rankins before he ultimately picked the Bengals, according to Fowler.

The #Bengals just now agreed to terms on a two-year, $26 million deal with DT Sheldon Rankins, sources say. Another nice payday for the former first-round pick, who heads to Cincinnati to join Lou Anarumo’s defense after recording six sacks last season for the #Texans. pic.twitter.com/wiZGVqAOAo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2024

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Rankins was the New Orleans Saints’ 12th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by way of the Louisville Cardinals. After five years in the Bayou, Rankins spent two years with the New York Jets, then was with the Texans this past season.

In 2023, Rankins started in 15 games while registering 37 tackles, 10 QB hits, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for the AFC South-winning Texans. He earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 64.2, highlighted by a career-best 76.7 pass-rushing grade.

For his career, Rankins has appeared in 109 games (66 starts) while making 228 tackles, 68 QB hits, 43 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He turns 30 on April 2nd.

With DJ Reader now in free agency and set to visit the Detroit Lions on Thursday, finding another defensive tackle was paramount for this defense. Rankins won’t be an upgrade over what Reader has been during his time in Cincinnati. However, this is a solid move that should help ensure the defensive tackle spot does not become a position of weakness, even if Rankins is more of a Larry Ogunjobi-type of d-lineman.

Ironically, both Reader and Rankins wore No. 98 in Houston before joining the Bengals.

