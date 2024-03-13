 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: Bengals Free Agency Tracker

Twitter reacts to Bengals landing Sheldon Rankins, who had a monster game against them

The Bengals make a splash in free agency with a guy who made them look silly last season.

By Ethan DeWitt
Houston Texans v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have been active in free agency so far this offseason, as they have addressed needs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Arguably the biggest position of need entering the offseason, however, was the defensive tackle position, especially with DJ Reader hitting the open market.

With a visit scheduled for Reader to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, the Bengals needed to, at worst, find some depth for the interior of the defensive line.

Thankfully, the Bengals did just that with Sheldon Rankins, one of the better interior pass-rushers in football.

Rankins is coming to the Queen City after playing for the Houston Texans last season. The 29-year-old lineman had an impressive year for the Texans, as he totaled 37 tackles, six sacks, and forced and recovered a fumble on the year.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rankins’ pass-rushing grade of 76.7 ranked 20th among 128 interior defensive linemen who played at least 20% of their team’s snaps last season. And his six sacked would have been tied with Sam Hubbard for second on the Bengals last season behind Trey Hendrickson.

Against the Bengals this past season, Rankins had maybe the game of his life, recording three sacks, five hurries, one QB hit, five stops (tackles causing a failed offensive play), and a season-best 93.8 PFF grade.

Things are starting to take shape for what the Bengals roster will look like in the 2024 season. Rankins brings the kind of skill set to the front seven that we saw with Larry Ogunjobi.

Now, let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of Rankins signing.

