Vonn Bell to Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing back Vonn Bell.

According to James Rapien of All Bengals and Locked On Bengals, the Bengals are in the process of signing Bell after he left the team in the 2023 offseason.

It’s reportedly a one-year deal for the 29-year-old safety, who was a recent cap casualty for the Carolina Panthers and knows this defense very well.

This past season in Carolina, Bell appeared in 13 games and made 69 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception, earning a PFF grade of 63.9.

Originally a second-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bell spent the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He then with Cincinnati in the 2020 offseason.

Bell would become one of the team’s biggest leaders and helped anchor a secondary that carried the Bengals to consecutive AFC Championships, as well as a berth in Super Bowl LVI.

In three seasons with Cincinnati, Bell racked up 288 tackles, 21 pass defenses, eight forced fumbles, five interceptions, and 12 tackles for loss. He finished this past season with a 66.3 PFF grade.

In the 2023 offseason, Bell signed with the Panthers on a three-year, $22.5 million deal. It was the same offseason Cincinnati lost Jessie Bates to the Atlanta Falcons, leaving Lou Anarumo without both of his starting safeties.

We saw how much of a liability that unit was last year, which is why Nick Scott was cut and Geno Stone was signed from the Baltimore Ravens.

Adding Bell to the mix will, if nothing else, help solve some of the communication issues that plagued this team last season while providing some much-needed depth at the position.

