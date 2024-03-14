DJ Reader to Lions, per report

DJ Reader is leaving the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Tom Pelissero, Reader has agreed to a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth up to $27.25 million with $9 million in guaranteed money.

For DJ Reader and the #Lions, it's a 2-year deal worth up $27.25M with over $9M guaranteed. https://t.co/p2w0bfDNYl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2024

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Reader was originally a Houston Texans fifth-round NFL Draft pick out of Clemson in 2016. After four years in Houston, the Bengals signed Reader in the 2020 offseason. His career in the Queen City got off to a rocky start, as he suffered a season-ending torn left quad after five games.

However, Reader returned with a vengeance the following year and got back to being one of the league’s best interior defensive linemen. His performance helped the Bengals reach two straight AFC Championships and Super Bowl LVI.

Sadly, the 2023 Bengals would not make the NFL Playoffs after being marred by injuries, including a season-ending torn right quad that cost him the final three games. That injury was a big reason why Reader wasn’t viewed as one of the best players to hit free agency this year. Had he been healthy, Reader was going to be one of the most sought-after free agents and land a massive contract.

Still, Reader ended up with a very nice payday, even if it was only for two years. Here’s to hoping he’s able to recover from his latest injury and get back to form in time for Week 1.

Best of luck to Reader in the Motor City!