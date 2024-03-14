 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: Bengals Free Agency Tracker

Filed under:

DJ Reader to Lions, per report

When healthy, Reader is one of the game’s best interior defensive linemen.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
AFC Championship Game - Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs Perry Knotts/Getty Images

DJ Reader is leaving the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Tom Pelissero, Reader has agreed to a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth up to $27.25 million with $9 million in guaranteed money.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Reader was originally a Houston Texans fifth-round NFL Draft pick out of Clemson in 2016. After four years in Houston, the Bengals signed Reader in the 2020 offseason. His career in the Queen City got off to a rocky start, as he suffered a season-ending torn left quad after five games.

However, Reader returned with a vengeance the following year and got back to being one of the league’s best interior defensive linemen. His performance helped the Bengals reach two straight AFC Championships and Super Bowl LVI.

Sadly, the 2023 Bengals would not make the NFL Playoffs after being marred by injuries, including a season-ending torn right quad that cost him the final three games. That injury was a big reason why Reader wasn’t viewed as one of the best players to hit free agency this year. Had he been healthy, Reader was going to be one of the most sought-after free agents and land a massive contract.

Still, Reader ended up with a very nice payday, even if it was only for two years. Here’s to hoping he’s able to recover from his latest injury and get back to form in time for Week 1.

Best of luck to Reader in the Motor City!

In This Stream

Bengals Free Agency 2024: Everything to know

View all 106 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...