Kendall Fuller to Dolphins, per report; had interest from Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have already made several free agency splashes, but Kendall Fuller will not be one of them.

On Monday, news broke that the team was interested in the Washington Commanders cornerback.

However, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a deal with Fuller, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The #Dolphins signing cornerback Kendall Fuller for two years at $16.5 million, per source.



The top free agent corner goes off the board. pic.twitter.com/r0Mtui4540 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2024

Originally a third-round 2016 NFL Draft pick out of Virginia Tech, Fuller began his career with the Washington Commanders. There, he became a solid boundary corner for two seasons before being dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 as part of the Alex Smith trade.

In Kansas City, Fuller ascended into a full-time starting role and helped the team reach two straight AFC Championships and win Super Bowl LIV vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2020, Fuller re-signed with Washington on a four-year, $40 million contract and developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Over the last three seasons, he’s finished with Pro Football Focus scores of 81.5 in 2021, 76.7 in 2022, and 83.1 this past season.

For his career, Fuller has appeared in 117 games (93 starts) while registering 486 combined tackles, 16 interceptions, 14 tackles for loss, and 75 pass defenses.

Alas, if the Bengals want to upgrade the cornerback position, they’ll have to do so elsewhere.