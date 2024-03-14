Multiple Bengals coaches attend Georgia Pro Day

As NFL Free Agency kicks off, there are still NFL Draft prospects to evaluate for the Cincinnati Bengals. While shaping the roster with veterans can help, the best way to restock a team is to hit on draft picks.

Wednesday, the Bengals had several coaches at the University of Georgia Pro Day. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, defensive line coach Marion Hobby, running backs coach Justin Hill, and cornerbacks coach Charles Burks were all in attendance, according to Jim Nagy.

With the recent success of the Bulldogs program, it is no surprise that all 32 NFL teams were represented as they got a closer look at some of the prospects coming out of Athens.

Two of Georgia’s biggest prospects, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims, did not participate. Bowers and Mims are both dealing with hamstring issues that stopped them from working out for scouts.

It was a good opportunity for teams to get a closer look at cornerback Kamari Lassiter. In a deep cornerback draft, Lassiter didn’t impress with his 40-yard dash — it was reportedly in the 4.50-4.51 range — but he still should be a lat first/early second-round pick. He may be in play at 18, depending on how the Bengals feel about DJ Turner.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has also been rising up draft boards lately. The six-footer showed quickness in and out of his breaks and could be a player we see drafted on night one.

Georgia has been pumping out NFL talent for the last decade or so, and it looks like they will be well-represented in the NFL Draft again.

As Pro Days continue, we will continue to monitor the workouts the Bengals are confirmed to have attended.