Bengals’ biggest needs after first wave of NFL free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have addressed a few position rooms as the first week of NFL free agency winds down.

The team signed Geno Stone (free safety), Zack Moss (running back), Mike Gesicki (tight end), and most recently Sheldon Rankins (defensive tackle).

Although these have been solid moves to help the roster, the Bengals still have numerous positions to continue working on this offseason.

Defensive Tackle

As exciting as signing Sheldon Rankins is, the Bengals still need to continue working on the defensive line. The Bengals' defense was hard to watch last season, giving up chunk plays left and right and being unable to stop the run.

Cincinnati still needs a true ‘run-stuffer’ on the defensive line, and the team has had just that the last few seasons with DJ Reader, who is now joining the Detroit Lions.

After signing Rankins, the Bengals still need a true nose tackle. They have interest in Teair Tart, but he’s not the type of player you want to be the starter and get heavy snaps for a full season.

Cornerback

Another position the Bengals are in need of is corner.

The team has guys like Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner, and Mike Hilton on the roster currently but lost Chidobe Awuzie in free agency to the Titans. CTB has one side locked down, but the other is a major question mark. Can the team count on Turner to be a reliable starter in 2024?

The Bengals have been linked to Kendall Fuller, a corner most recently on the Washington Commanders, and could use a veteran presence like this in the room. However, he’s joining the Miami Dolphins, so the Bengals have to look elsewhere for cornerback help.

Offensive line

With Cincinnati officially losing Jonah Williams in free agency to the Arizona Cardinals, there is a massive hole at the right tackle position.

The Bengals have two options in front of them: Sign a free agent or draft your starter as soon as possible in the NFL Draft.

There are still a few reasonable names remaining in free agency like Trent Brown. Mekhi Becton is visiting, but he’s not someone you can assure of a starting role.

If the Bengals are not interested in pulling the trigger on those guys, the team will need to consider using the 18th overall pick to help protect Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati could also use some talent at the left guard position with the struggles from Cordell Volson last season.

The team needs to solidify the interior of the offensive line to prevent guys like Sheldon Rankins from having three sacks against the Bengals in one game.

Punter

It is still under the radar with other positions needing to be addressed, but the Bengals desperately need a punter that can turn the field for the team.

The Bengals have gone from Kevin Huber to Drue Chrisman and even drafted Brad Robbins, but the team still has not found consistency in that room.

If the Bengals can find a better option than Brad Robbins, the team should jump all over it.

What do you think is the Bengals’ biggest need?