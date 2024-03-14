Mekhi Becton visiting Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have been very active in the opening week of free agency, and they’ve now got a visit scheduled.

According to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals are hosting New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton for a visit.

The visit will happen on Thursday.

With a need at right tackle, former Jets tackle Mekhi Becton is scheduled to visit with the #Bengals tomorrow, sources tell me. @Enquirer — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) March 14, 2024

The 11th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisville, Becton has appeared in 31 career games (30 starts) in New York, playing primarily at left tackle. He missed all of 2022 due to an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap.

This past season, Becton opened the season as the top right tackle before moving back to left tackle in Week 3. For the season, he earned a career-worst 53.2 Pro Football Focus grade. He allowed 12 sacks, eight QB hits, and 30 hurries in 610 pass-blocking snaps while committing 18 penalties.

Current Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack held that position in New York when Becton was drafted in 2020. That year saw Becton have his best as a pro, earning a 74.4 PFF grade. He allowed seven sacks, one QB hit, and 15 hurries in 387 pass-blocking snaps while committing seven penalties.

Becton could be a nice depth piece, but he’s not someone you can sign and assure of a starting spot, even if the Bengals have a need at right tackle with Jonah Williams off to Arizona.