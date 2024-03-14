 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Teair Tart visiting Bengals after they tried to get him during the 2023 season

The Bengals previously tried to get Tart during the 2023 season before he joined the Texans.

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bengals haven’t given up on Teair Tart just yet.

This past December, Tart was waived by the Titans, and the Bengals attempted to put in a waiver claim on the defensive tackle before the Texans snatched him up.

Now that Tart is a free agent, the Bengals are making another run at the 27-year-old defender.

An undrafted free agent in 2020 out of FIU, Tart began his career with the Titans, where he spent four seasons before being waived last season and landing in Houston. In total, he appeared in 13 games (nine starts) while registering 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four QB hits, and one sack.

For his career, the 6-foot-2, 302-pounder has appeared in 47 games (36 starts), making 79 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, 14 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

This visit comes as the Bengals landed Sheldon Rankins while DJ Reader is visiting the Detroit Lions, so we could be seeing a big shakeup on the interior of the defensive line. Whereas Rankins is more of a pass-rusher, Tart is more of a run-stuffer who would be a more suitable replacement for Reader...at least in terms of roles. I doubt anyone the Bengals can get at this point is going to replicate what a healthy DJ Reader is capable of, so hopefully, bringing him back is still in the cards.

What would you think about the Cincinnati Bengals signing Tart? Let us know in the comments!

