News: Bengals Free Agency Tracker

Texans give Joe Mixon a nice payday in new 3-year contract after trade from Bengals

Mixon gets a big payday in an age where that’s hard to come by for NFL running backs.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: NOV 12 Texans at Bengals Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Well, this is a surprise.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Cincinnati Bengals would be cutting running back Joe Mixon, who was set to have a cap hit of over $8 million in 2024.

However, before that move could be processed, the Houston Texans traded for Mixon, sending a conditional seventh-round draft choice to Cincinnati.

Now, the Texans have awarded Mixon a new three-year contract worth $27 million overall and $13 million in guarantees. So not only did he not get cut, but he’s now set to have more guaranteed money in his contract than his 2024 pay would have been in Cincinnati.

That right there is some fine work by Mixon’s agency.

Mixon, who turns 28 in July, is entering what will be his eighth NFL season. Between that tread on his tires and the running back market not exactly being kind to guys like him, it’s great to see the former Bengal get one more big payday before his career concludes.

