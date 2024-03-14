Texans give Joe Mixon a nice payday in new 3-year contract after trade from Bengals

Well, this is a surprise.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Cincinnati Bengals would be cutting running back Joe Mixon, who was set to have a cap hit of over $8 million in 2024.

However, before that move could be processed, the Houston Texans traded for Mixon, sending a conditional seventh-round draft choice to Cincinnati.

Now, the Texans have awarded Mixon a new three-year contract worth $27 million overall and $13 million in guarantees. So not only did he not get cut, but he’s now set to have more guaranteed money in his contract than his 2024 pay would have been in Cincinnati.

New Texans RB Joe Mixon now has signed a three-year, $27 million contract extension that includes $13 million guaranteed from Houston, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

That right there is some fine work by Mixon’s agency.

Mixon, who turns 28 in July, is entering what will be his eighth NFL season. Between that tread on his tires and the running back market not exactly being kind to guys like him, it’s great to see the former Bengal get one more big payday before his career concludes.

