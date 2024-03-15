Trenton Irwin re-signing with Bengals

Trenton Irwin is staying with the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal with Irwin.

The deal is reportedly worth $2 million.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019, Irwin began his career with the Miami Dolphins but was waived during final cuts before joining the Bengals practice squad, where he spent much of the next three seasons.

In 2022, Irwin would finally break through and eventually made the 53-man roster late in the season after Ja’Marr Chase was injured. Irwin finished the year with 15 catches for 231 yards and four touchdowns in nine games (two starts).

This past season, Irwin appeared in 16 games (five starts) and caught 25 passes for 316 yards and one touchdown.

As of now, the Bengals wide receiver room is without free agent Tyler Boyd, so Irwin has a chance to compete with Andre Iosivas and Charlie Jones for major playing time next season if Boyd lands elsewhere.