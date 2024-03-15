Free Agency Day 3 open thread and headlines

The Cincinnati Bengals spent most of the day hosting a couple of big players in offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and defensive tackle Teair Tart. Unfortunately, neither of those guys could equate to the feeling of the team losing D.J. Reader to the Detroit Lions.

Reader was the anchor to the middle of this defense throughout the turnaround when he was healthy. He was also one of the first big-name free agents the Bengals signed before the 2020 season. When he wasn’t out there, it was obvious that teams were able to run way easier up the gut.

As far as the guys visiting, Tart can be part of the solution of filling the void of Reader, and it seems the team is hoping Becton can be part of the solution to Jonah Williams signing with the Arizona Cardinals. We’ll see if either of those deals develops over the coming days.

Here is today’s Bengals/NFL news.

Reports: Bengals Playoff Hero And Mentor Vonn Bell In Line For Reunion

According to multiple reports, Bengals playoff hero Vonn Bell, known in the Cincy locker room as the "five-star general," is returning on a one-year deal to help the secondary’s offseason renovation.

Quick Hits: For Newest Bengals, Joe Burrow Lure Lives; Why Mike Gesicki Eyed Cincy Early; No Moss Gathering For Zack Rolling Downhill

The lure of Joe Burrow’s Bengals lives. Just talk to his two newest weapons after they signed Thursday.

New Safety Geno Stone Brings "A Sense Of Joy," To Revamped Bengals Secondary

A scouting report on new Bengals safety Geno Stone, inked to a two-year deal Thursday before his introductory news conference in a section of Paycor Stadium, which, like his new secondary, is under renovation.

Bengals recreate the same finesse they pulled off a decade ago by signing safety Vonn Bell back

Cincinnati is getting more than just Bell back at safety.

What Bengals fans, writers are saying about Lions’ signing of DJ Reader

A look at Detroit Lions free agent signing DT DJ Reader through the reactions of Cincinnati Bengals fans and analysts.

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Mekhi Becton for Visit

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack was with the Jets when they drafted Becton. He had his best season under Pollack, playing in 13 games and posting a 74.4 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cincinnati Bengals Hoping to Cap Off Eventful Free Agency Period With Two Big Additions

Becton has a natural connection with the team. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack helped draft him when he was on the Jets coaching staff in 2020. Becton had his best year under Pollack and a reunion could happen in Cincinnati.

Bengals: DJ Reader signs two-year deal with Detroit Lions

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader is signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions in free agency, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth up to $27.25 million with over $9 million guaranteed.

Pittsburgh Steelers Talking With Former Bengals WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Tyler Boyd share "mutual interest" in the former Cincinnati Bengal returning to his hometown to play this upcoming season.

Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Zack Moss Ready to Get 'Downhill' in Bengals Offense

"What type of role the running backs have had here in years past and things like that," Moss told the media about why he chose the Bengals.

Bengals pay up for Sheldon Rankins because his presence was desperately needed - The Athletic

The Bengals finally addressed their top offseason priority Wednesday, adding to the interior defense by agreeing to terms with former Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, according to a team source. The deal is for two years and $26 million, according to multiple reports.

Bears acquire Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen from Chargers in exchange for fourth-round pick

As Chi-Town and the NFL world are still awaiting what will happen with quarterback Justin Fields and the team's No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears have added a six-time Pro Bowl wideout in Allen.

Former Cardinals WR Marquise Brown signing with Chiefs on one-year contract for up to $11 million

It's a seemingly perfect landing spot for Brown, who moves on from the Arizona Cardinals in the hopes of providing Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champs with a big-play wideout they've been lacking as of late.

Commanders trading QB Sam Howell to Seahawks, teams exchanging draft picks

The Washington Commanders are trading the quarterback to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, as part of a deal that amounts to a pick swap.

2024 NFL free agency deals: Three good fits and three head-scratchers in the frenzy's opening wave

The first wave of free agency keeps getting more and more fun with each passing year. With the salary cap now surpassing $255 million, we've already seen big-money contracts across many positions, a run on running backs, and a reshuffling of the safety deck.